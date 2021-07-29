menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Insurance types / Protection and investments

Legal News

EU insurers petition Commission over health data-sharing plan

Published on: 29 July 2021
Published by: Law360
  • EU insurers petition Commission over health data-sharing plan

Article summary

Law360, London: European insurers warned on 29 July 2021 that the EU should consider how its plan to introduce a new regime to share citizens' data among Member States could benefit the sector. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As