LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (21/03/2022)

Published on: 21 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (21/03/2022)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Competition policy
  • Antitrust
  • State aid
  • Mergers
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) publication by the ECN of a joint statement on the application of competition law in the context of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More