EU Competition law—daily round-up (17/09/2020)

Published on: 17 September 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) a Court of Justice’s judgment concluding that a Commission decision implemented by France regarding State aid granted to assist fish farmers was invalid, and (ii) the latest Commission decision under the State aid Temporary Framework for the coronavirus pandemic. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

