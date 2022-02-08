LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Competition

Legal News

EU Competition law—daily round-up (08/02/2022)

Published on: 08 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU Competition law—daily round-up (08/02/2022)
  • Mergers
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the latest EURM developments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More