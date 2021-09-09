Corporate weekly highlights—9 September 2021

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news of the publication of two draft regulations in connection with the National Security and Investment Act 2021, the FRC’s publication of a list of successful signatories to the UK Stewardship Code, and the FCA’s quarterly consultation paper which includes proposed amendments to the Prospectus Regulation Rules and the Listing Rules. We have also published analysis of the quarterly reshuffle of the FTSE 350.
