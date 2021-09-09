LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Corporate weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Published on: 09 сентября 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Public company takeovers; Private M&A
  • National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Notifiable Acquisition) (Specification of Qualifying Entities) Regulations 2021
  • National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Monetary Penalties) (Turnover of a Business) Regulations 2021
  • Equity capital markets
  • FCA publishes Quarterly Consultation Paper No 33
  • FTSE 350—Q3 2021 reshuffle
  • Corporate governance
  • FRC publishes list of successful signatories to the UK Stewardship Code
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news of the publication of two draft regulations in connection with the National Security and Investment Act 2021, the FRC’s publication of a list of successful signatories to the UK Stewardship Code, and the FCA’s quarterly consultation paper which includes proposed amendments to the Prospectus Regulation Rules and the Listing Rules. We have also published analysis of the quarterly reshuffle of the FTSE 350. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

