Corporate weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Directors and company secretaries
  • LMA provides clarity on D&O cyber cover
  • Corporate governance
  • FRC Lab seeks views on companies' production of ESG data
  • Ten steps to building an ESG board committee
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • Dates for your diary
  • Trackers
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes the Lloyd's Market Association's updated guidance on cyber exposures in directors' and officers' liability insurance policies, a new Financial Reporting Lab project on companies' production of ESG data and an article by Sarah Fortt, counsel at Vinson & Elkins LLP, on establishing an ESG committee.

