Legal News

Corporate weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Equity capital markets
  • Primary Market Bulletin 39: FCA ends temporary coronavirus (COVID-19) measures
  • Public company takeovers
  • Joint working party of CLLS and Law Society publishes response to PCP 2021/1 consultation
  • Execution
  • Updated checklist for managing an electronic signing process on a corporate or commercial transaction using an online platform published
  • Corporate governance
  • The letter versus the spirit—the pitfalls of resolution interpretation
Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news of Primary Market Bulletin 39, in which the FCA announced the end of its temporary coronavirus (COVID-19) measures; the response of the CLLS and Law Society to the Takeover Panel’s December 2021 consultation, PCP 2021/1; updates to the checklist prepared by a Networking for Knowhow working group for use when conducting an electronic signing on a corporate or commercial transaction; analysis of the potential ramifications, and practical steps to take, if there is an accidental breach of UK financial sanctions; and a Market Tracker analysis piece looking at the dispute between ShareAction and HSBC Holdings plc over the ‘spirit’ of a climate change resolution. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

