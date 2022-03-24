Corporate weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news of Primary Market Bulletin 39, in which the FCA announced the end of its temporary coronavirus (COVID-19) measures; the response of the CLLS and Law Society to the Takeover Panel’s December 2021 consultation, PCP 2021/1; updates to the checklist prepared by a Networking for Knowhow working group for use when conducting an electronic signing on a corporate or commercial transaction; analysis of the potential ramifications, and practical steps to take, if there is an accidental breach of UK financial sanctions; and a Market Tracker analysis piece looking at the dispute between ShareAction and HSBC Holdings plc over the ‘spirit’ of a climate change resolution. or to read the full analysis.