- Corporate weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Equity capital markets
- Primary Market Bulletin 39: FCA ends temporary coronavirus (COVID-19) measures
- Public company takeovers
- Joint working party of CLLS and Law Society publishes response to PCP 2021/1 consultation
- Execution
- Updated checklist for managing an electronic signing process on a corporate or commercial transaction using an online platform published
- Corporate governance
- The letter versus the spirit—the pitfalls of resolution interpretation
- Corporate crime
- Mistaken breach of UK financial sanctions—possible exposure and what to do
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes news of Primary Market Bulletin 39, in which the FCA announced the end of its temporary coronavirus (COVID-19) measures; the response of the CLLS and Law Society to the Takeover Panel’s December 2021 consultation, PCP 2021/1; updates to the checklist prepared by a Networking for Knowhow working group for use when conducting an electronic signing on a corporate or commercial transaction; analysis of the potential ramifications, and practical steps to take, if there is an accidental breach of UK financial sanctions; and a Market Tracker analysis piece looking at the dispute between ShareAction and HSBC Holdings plc over the ‘spirit’ of a climate change resolution.
