- Commercial round-up for week ending 11 April 2014
- News analysis
- Competition: Market investigation reference of energy market
- Consumer credit: Durkin v DSG Retail Limited
- Consumer protection: European parliament votes in favour of cap on card fees
- Consumer protection: banning payment surcharges can apply to mobile customer contracts
- Contract law: Court of Appeal rules on net contribution clauses
- Data protection: Data Retention Directive declared invalid
- Data protection: Commissioner for Interception says police may be over-using their power to gather communications data
- Data protection: Guidance: Working document 01/2014 on draft ad hoc contractual clauses 'EU data processor to non-EU sub-processor'
- Environment: no national standard on sustainable materials
- Freedom of information: Supreme Court rules on freedom of information
- Intellectual property: What will the new TTBER mean in practice?
- Law firms: Guidance issued on cloud computing
- Intellectual property: Assessing the impact of the new copyright regulations
- Internet: Adoption of regulation on net neutrality and roaming charges
- Partnerships: Preparing for proposed limited liability partnership partnership changes
- Procurement: WTO revises agreement on government procurement
- Supply of services: The importance of defining and limiting the scope of retainers
- Tax: EC approves UK video games tax relief
- Tax: simple or compound interest to be payable on overpaid VAT?
Article summary
The weekly round-up from Lexis®PSL Commercial. Reporting on key current awareness, news analysis, and including links to our weekly consultation, cases and legislation trackers which respectively track consultations and cases of note for commercial lawyers and changes to legislation and significant bills through Parliament. Also reporting on new materials published this week and materials which we have updated.
