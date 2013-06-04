Sign-in Help
Can a 'commercial practice' under CPUTR 2008 be derived from a single incident?

Published on: 04 June 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: What constitutes a ‘commercial practice’ for the purposes of the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008? Jonathan Goulding of Gough Square Chambers, who acted for the respondent, examines the issues raised in R v X Ltd. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

