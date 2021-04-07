Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 6 April 2021

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (EU(W)A 2018), before certain statutory instruments are formally laid in Parliament, they have to go through a preliminary sifting process to determine the appropriate parliamentary procedure. The latest draft Brexit SIs laid for sifting are reported here. Subjects covered include amendments to the freezing order provisions under the Crime (International Co-Operation) Act 2003, including removal and replacement of references to an EU Framework Decision which is no longer applicable/appropriate post-Brexit. or to read the full analysis.