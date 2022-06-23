LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
USA—Third Circuit set aside application for Halliburton docs in German arbitration

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: The Third Circuit on 22 June 2022 dismissed an application by a German gas-storage company to get documents from Halliburton Co since the German arbitration organisation overseeing the underlying dispute was not a 'foreign tribunal' and could not compel discovery following the US Supreme Court decision in ZF Automotive US, Inc v Luxshare Ltd.

