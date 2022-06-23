USA—Third Circuit set aside application for Halliburton docs in German arbitration

Law360: The Third Circuit on 22 June 2022 dismissed an application by a German gas-storage company to get documents from Halliburton Co since the German arbitration organisation overseeing the underlying dispute was not a 'foreign tribunal' and could not compel discovery following the US Supreme Court decision in ZF Automotive US, Inc v Luxshare Ltd.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
CONTINUE READING
CONTINUE READING
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,
Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss
False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary
Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)
0330 161 1234