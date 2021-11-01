LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
US, EU strike deal on metal tariffs with eye toward new talks

Published on: 01 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: The US and EU agreed to end a long-running steel and aluminium dispute on 31 October 2021, softening Trump-era tariffs that were imposed for national security reasons and agreeing to hold new talks to address the 'carbon intensity' of those products. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

