US, UK make peace in security tariff dispute

Published on: 25 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

US and UK trade officials announced a deal to end their protracted steel and aluminium trade dispute on 22 March 2022, agreeing to soften the weight of US tariffs on those metals while continuing to negotiate on price distortions in the global market.

