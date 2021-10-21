LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
US, EU take aim at Chinese policies during WTO review

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The US, EU and other World Trade Organization members voiced serious concerns about a litany of Chinese trade practices at a review in Geneva on 20 October 2021, warning that Beijing’s state-run economy is badly distorting global trade flows. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

