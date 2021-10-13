US quota proposal for EU steel imports gains traction among EU governments

Article summary

MLex: A proposed US steel tariff-and-quota system to replace blanket tariffs could be enough for the EU to lift retaliatory measures, as long as the EU can keep its own ‘safeguard’ measure in place, MLex has learned. The US proposal would replace the blanket 25% tariff with a quota system for imports from the EU. The EU governments are receptive to the proposal, despite it implying recognition of the national security justification for the US measures. or to read the full analysis.