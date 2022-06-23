US Court authorises first-ever service of court documents via air-drop of non-fungible token to cryptocurrency wallet address

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: On June 2, 2022, the Supreme Court of the State of New York (NY) issued an order to show cause and temporary restraining order that authorised the plaintiff's counsel to serve a copy of the order and other legal papers, including the underlying summons and complaint, upon the person or persons controlling a cryptocurrency (Ethereum) wallet address via 'airdrop' of a unique special-purpose token (Service Token) to that wallet address. The Service Token contains a hyperlink to a website created by the plaintiff’s counsel where the order and other legal papers for service can be accessed (Service Hyperlink). The Service Hyperlink also includes a mechanism to track when a person clicks on it. The order specifies that such service 'shall constitute good and sufficient service for the purposes of jurisdiction under NY law on the person or persons controlling the [Wallet] Address'. Written by Christian H Staples, partner at Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP. or to read the full analysis.