FURBS and firewalls (In the matter of the A Limited FURBS and the B EBT)

Published on: 31 May 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Article summary

Private Client analysis: In seeking the disclosure of assets in a family trust in Guernsey, the divorce of a husband and wife in England has raised the issue of the jurisdiction of a foreign court. Mathew Newman, head of the dispute resolution team at Ogier Guernsey, examines In the matter of the A Limited FURBS and the B EBT, and explains that the decision is helpful because it clarifies the extent to which the court will assist trustees of Guernsey trusts in carrying out their functions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

