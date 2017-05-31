FURBS and firewalls (In the matter of the A Limited FURBS and the B EBT)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: In seeking the disclosure of assets in a family trust in Guernsey, the divorce of a husband and wife in England has raised the issue of the jurisdiction of a foreign court. Mathew Newman, head of the dispute resolution team at Ogier Guernsey, examines In the matter of the A Limited FURBS and the B EBT, and explains that the decision is helpful because it clarifies the extent to which the court will assist trustees of Guernsey trusts in carrying out their functions. or to read the full analysis.