LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Criminal procedure and evidence / Criminal Procedure Rules and Criminal Practice Directions

Legal News

Upcoming changes to the Criminal Procedure Rules spring 2022

Published on: 01 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Upcoming changes to the Criminal Procedure Rules spring 2022
  • What are the key changes that have been made to the CrimPR?
  • Which of these amendments will have the most practical impact for lawyers and why?​
  • The witness companion rule
  • Requiring the Court officer or Prosecutor to provide a copy of any notice of prosecution given to someone under 18 to their parent/guardian
  • Time limit on an application for costs in restraint or receivership proceedings

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Ella Jefferson of Bindmans LLP provides analysis of the Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2022 explaining seven key changes made to the Criminal Procedure Rules 2020 (CrimPR) and considers the practical impact for lawyers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More