Home / Family / Public children / Care and supervision orders

Legal News

Unregulated placements are lawful for young people aged 16 and 17 (R (Article 39) v Secretary of State for Education)

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Unregulated placements are lawful for young people aged 16 and 17 (R (Article 39) v Secretary of State for Education)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The court held that the regulations permitting a local authority to place a young person aged 16 or 17 in unregulated independent or semi-independent placements were lawful. Until September 2021, it was permissible for a child being looked after by a local authority to be placed in an unregulated setting; typically, this will be accommodation with limited support intended to assist the child to live independently. As a result of concerns about the suitability and quality of this type of accommodation, the government enacted the Care Planning, Placement and Case Review (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021 (‘the Regulations’), the effect of which was to prohibit a child aged under 16 being placed in this type of accommodation. The claimant contended that the Regulations were unlawful because the difference in treatment between children who were under 16 years old and those who were above was irrational and not based on evidence. Other grounds alleged a failure to comply with the public sector equality duty and deficiencies in the consultation. All grounds were rejected. The court held that while unregulated placements were banned only for children under 16 years old, it did not follow that all young people of 16 or 17 would be placed in such accommodation; that depended on an individual assessment as to whether it was suitable for them. Written by Christine Cooper, barrister at Field Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

