Sign-in Help
Home / Family / Practice and procedure / Media access and transparency

Legal News

Court of Appeal denies journalist’s request for extensive access to court papers (Newman v Southampton City Council)

Court of Appeal denies journalist’s request for extensive access to court papers (Newman v Southampton City Council)
Published on: 09 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal denies journalist’s request for extensive access to court papers (Newman v Southampton City Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Information Law analysis: The Court of Appeal affirmed the decision of Mrs Justice Roberts’ in the High Court (Family Division) to refuse the investigative journalist, Melanie Newman, access to court papers relating to care and adoption proceedings. Ms Newman had sought wide-ranging access to court papers, including medical reports and social care documents, for the purposes of her investigations into the case of ‘M’, an eight year old girl who had been removed from her mother’s care at the age of two by the respondent local authority. Against the backdrop of the open justice principal, the Court of Appeal reviewed Roberts J’s balancing of the child’s privacy rights against the journalist’s rights of freedom of expression, and ruled in favour of the child’s privacy rights, finding that there was no basis to interfere with Roberts J’s approach to the ‘targeted and fact-specific’ balancing exercise she had carried out at first instance. Written by Andrew Willan, senior associate in the Dispute Resolution department of Payne Hicks Beach. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More