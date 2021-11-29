LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK Competition law—daily round-up (29/11/2021)

Published on: 29 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Mergers
  • Competition policy
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the CMA’s decision (1) that the test for reference is meet in Huws Gray Ltd/Grafton Plc merger, and (2) to refer for a phase 2 investigation CHC/Babcock merger. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

