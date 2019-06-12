The need for adequate advice when switching from legal aid to a CFA (YZ (a protected party proceeding by way of her litigation friend) v Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Dr Charlene Damji, solicitor at Bevan Brittan LLP, considers the case of YZ (a protected party proceeding by way of her litigation friend) v Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which highlights the potential pitfalls of moving from legal aid funding to a conditional fee agreement (CFA). Dr Damji looks at the importance of proper advice explaining the pros and cons of such a decision to switch funding and making sure there is a detailed record of such advice. or to read the full analysis.