The draft UK SCCs for international transfers

Article summary

Information Law analysis: Bridget Treacy, partner, and James Henderson, associate, at Hunton Andrews Kurth discuss the draft UK Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) for international transfers under the UK’s General Data Protection Regulation, Retained Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (UK GDPR) recently published by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). They examine key differences between the UK draft SCCs and the EU SCCs adopted in June 2021 (the 2021 EU SCCs) under the EU General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR) and how organisations that transfer data under both UK and EU GDPR are likely to approach using the draft UK SCCs and the 2021 EU SCCs in practice. They also address potential concerns organisations may have when using the draft UK SCCs and the next steps for adopting them. or to read the full analysis.