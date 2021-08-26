menu-search
Legal News

The draft UK SCCs for international transfers

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The draft UK SCCs for international transfers
  • What are the key differences between the draft UK SCCs and those SCCs currently recognised under the UK GDPR?
  • In what ways do the draft UK SCCs differ from the 2021 EU SCCs?
  • What is good about the draft UK SCCs?
  • What areas of concerns will organisations have?
  • How are organisations that transfer personal data that is subject to both the EU GDPR and UK GDPR to third countries (eg the USA) likely to approach using both the 2021 EU SCCs and new UK SCCs in practice?
  • What are the next steps and likely timelines?

Article summary

Information Law analysis: Bridget Treacy, partner, and James Henderson, associate, at Hunton Andrews Kurth discuss the draft UK Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) for international transfers under the UK’s General Data Protection Regulation, Retained Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (UK GDPR) recently published by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). They examine key differences between the UK draft SCCs and the EU SCCs adopted in June 2021 (the 2021 EU SCCs) under the EU General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR) and how organisations that transfer data under both UK and EU GDPR are likely to approach using the draft UK SCCs and the 2021 EU SCCs in practice. They also address potential concerns organisations may have when using the draft UK SCCs and the next steps for adopting them. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

