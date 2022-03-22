Comment—UK international data transfer tool enters with a whimper

Article summary

MLex: Uptake of the UK's new post-Brexit International Data Transfer Agreement (IDTA), which came into force on 21 March 2022, is expected to be low. UK organizations are now able to use the new IDTA , the equivalent of the EU's ubiquitous Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs), but they can also continue using the EU SCCs via an addendum. or to read the full analysis.