Comment—UK international data transfer tool enters with a whimper

Published on: 22 March 2022
Published by: MLex
MLex: Uptake of the UK's new post-Brexit International Data Transfer Agreement (IDTA), which came into force on 21 March 2022, is expected to be low. UK organizations are now able to use the new IDTA , the equivalent of the EU's ubiquitous Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs), but they can also continue using the EU SCCs via an addendum.

