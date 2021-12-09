LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Regulations and controls / Building safety and Building Regulations

Legal News

The Building Safety Bill—where are we now?

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Building Safety Bill—where are we now?
  • What changes were made to the Bill at committee stage?
  • Requirement for completion certificate before occupation—new section 73
  • Duties to owners of residential units—amendment to section 4
  • Other changes
  • What happens next?
  • What further amendments to the Bill have been proposed?

Article summary

Construction analysis: As the Building Safety Bill (the Bill) progresses through Parliament, we consider the changes that have been made to the Bill since it was introduced to the House of Commons in July 2021, and look at further proposed amendments that may be considered as the Bill continues to move through the stages of the parliamentary process. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Q&As
View More
2 Practice notes