LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Issues in construction contracts / Defects

Legal News

Cladding Crisis—finally, a workable solution or more empty promises?

Published on: 17 января 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Cladding Crisis—finally, a workable solution or more empty promises?
  • What has changed?
  • Is the £4bn in addition to funding announced previously? If so, how will it be funded?
  • Is my building affected?
  • So, the costs of cladding remediation works are covered, but what about my related, interim safety costs?
  • Does this latest announcement signal an end to EWS1 forms?
  • The repeated promise to protect all leaseholders
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Housing Secretary has detailed the government’s plan to ‘reset’ its approach to building safety in order to ‘protect leaseholders and make wealthy developers and companies pay to fix the cladding crisis’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

5 Q&As
View More
3 Practice notes
View More