Social media and company announcements

Social media and company announcements
Published on: 10 April 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Social media and company announcements
  • Original news
  • Do UK companies use social media in a similar fashion as US companies to make announcements?
  • How are company announcements and disclosure of company information governed in the UK at the moment?
  • What are the regulatory challenges to using social media in that way in the UK?
  • What should lawyers advising in this area of law take note of in advising their clients?

Article summary

Corporate analysis: When is it acceptable for companies to use social media to issue public announcements? Ashley Hurst, partner at Olswang, says social media is starting to take a more prominent role in disseminating company information but is no alternative to RIS announcements. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

