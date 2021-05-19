menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Risk & Compliance / Keeping up to date / Risk & Compliance forecast

Legal News

Risk & Compliance forecast as at 18 May 2021

Risk & Compliance forecast as at 18 May 2021
Published on: 19 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Risk & Compliance forecast as at 18 May 2021
  • Working safely—coronavirus
  • New items we’re tracking this week
  • Updates to existing items we’re tracking

Article summary

Our new Risk & Compliance forecast (as at 18 May 2021) is now live. This month, we report on issues including (1) the government’s progress report on its economic crime plan; (2) a call for views on supply chain cybersecurity; (3) the ICO’s data sharing code of practice; and (4) whistleblowing. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes