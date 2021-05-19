Article summary

Our new Risk & Compliance forecast (as at 18 May 2021) is now live. This month, we report on issues including (1) the government’s progress report on its economic crime plan; (2) a call for views on supply chain cybersecurity; (3) the ICO’s data sharing code of practice; and (4) whistleblowing. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or to read the full analysis.