Review of recent corporate manslaughter cases—Deco-Pak, Bosley Mill, Aster Healthcare

Corporate Crime analysis: Sophie Wood and Brooke Glover of Kingsley Napley consider the recent corporate manslaughter conviction of Deco-Pak and two other recent corporate manslaughter cases, Bosley Mill and Aster Healthcare, and what they tell us about the current approach to this offence.
