Property weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property weekly highlights—2 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Public Bill Committee calls for evidence on Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill
  • Property management
  • Construction of service charge machinery/costs recovery clauses
  • Breach of residential tenant insurance covenants/unreasonable claims by landlord
  • Residential service charge dispute—reasonableness and dispensation from consultation
  • Residential property
  • Public Bill Committee invites evidence on Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Bill
Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: calls for evidence on the Leasehold (Ground Rent) Reform Bill and the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill, a Court of Appeal case on service charge machinery and costs recovery clauses, a new consultation on stamp duty land tax on mixed use property and multiple dwellings relief and the outcome of the call for evidence on the simplifying the VAT land exemption. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

