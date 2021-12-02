- Property weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Public Bill Committee calls for evidence on Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill
- Property management
- Construction of service charge machinery/costs recovery clauses
- Breach of residential tenant insurance covenants/unreasonable claims by landlord
- Residential service charge dispute—reasonableness and dispensation from consultation
- Residential property
- Public Bill Committee invites evidence on Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Bill
- New Homes Quality Board and Consumer Code
- First keyworkers benefit from First Homes scheme
- Guidance on Help to Build
- Property development
- Law Society responds to permitted development rights consultation
- Extra £11m for Brownfield Land Release Fund
- DLUHC publishes policy paper on Towns Fund monitoring
- Environment, energy and buildings
- Environment Act 2021 becomes law
- GPA announces partnership with Atkins to achieve net zero by 2050
- Agricultural property
- Guidance on Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme
- Investigating title
- Scarborough and Sutton Councils join Local Land Charges Register
- Property taxes
- Tax Administration and Maintenance Day—30 November 2021
- Technical consultation after business rates review
- Property in Wales
- Private Rented Sector to assist with Ending Homelessness Action Plan
- Property in Scotland
- Analysis of Social Housing Charter consultation
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: calls for evidence on the Leasehold (Ground Rent) Reform Bill and the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill, a Court of Appeal case on service charge machinery and costs recovery clauses, a new consultation on stamp duty land tax on mixed use property and multiple dwellings relief and the outcome of the call for evidence on the simplifying the VAT land exemption.
