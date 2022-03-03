LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property weekly highlights—3 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and horizon scanning
  • Registration of overseas entities
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • New draft guidance on arbitration of commercial rents
  • AXA pay—out for coronavirus closures
  • Transferring property
  • Charity Commission welcomes Charities Act 2022
  • HMLR updates Practice Guides 1, 6, 10 and 12 and Form FR1
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022 including long awaited-measures dealing with the registration of overseas entities, draft guidance on the new arbitration process under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022, Royal Assent of the Charities Bill and a case about forfeiture in the absence of the tenant. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over