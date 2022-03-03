- Property weekly highlights—3 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- Registration of overseas entities
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- New draft guidance on arbitration of commercial rents
- AXA pay—out for coronavirus closures
- Transferring property
- Charity Commission welcomes Charities Act 2022
- HMLR updates Practice Guides 1, 6, 10 and 12 and Form FR1
- HMLR updates forms AS1, AS2 and AS3
- Investigating title
- HMLR updates Forms OS1 and OS2
- Leasing property
- How the proposed reform of RPI may affect real estate documents
- Residential property
- Forfeiture in the absence of the tenant
- Guidance on ESW1 forms
- Right to rent—updated code of practice
- Seizure of property connected to oligarchs
- HMOs—time limits for financial penalties
- Property management
- Residential service charges—overpayments and anticipated expenditure
- Property development
- 15-minute city concept
- Property taxes
- SDLT—ATT response to consultation
- Property in Wales
- Agricultural land and solar PV arrays
- Consultation response—local taxes for second homes
- Property in Scotland
- Electronic applications for registration
- Prescription (Scotland) Act 2018 implementing regulations
- Additional property updates this week
- Property Disputes highlights
- DLUHC publishes response to report on levelling up devolution agenda
- Ukraine crisis implications for Property
Article summary
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022 including long awaited-measures dealing with the registration of overseas entities, draft guidance on the new arbitration process under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022, Royal Assent of the Charities Bill and a case about forfeiture in the absence of the tenant.
