Planning weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: new GPDO amending order, analysis of Court of Appeal decision on the interpretation of permitted development rules, an unsuccessful challenge to one of London’s low traffic neighbourhood orders, analysis of a judgment on the CIL self-build exemption, Green Finance Institute campaign for Local Climate Bonds, Institution of Civil Engineers report on infrastructure projects and climate change, London Right to Buy-back fund to increase supply of council homes, and Welsh Government funds fire safety surveys. or to read the full analysis.