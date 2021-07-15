- Planning weekly highlights—15 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Permitted development
- Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development etc) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Order 2021
- Court of Appeal takes pragmatic approach to measuring height in permitted development case
- Traffic and streets
- Challenging low traffic neighbourhood orders; public sector equality duty and adequacy of consultation
- Community Infrastructure Levy
- Self-build exemption to Community Infrastructure Levy cannot apply to a retrospective permission
- Neighbourhood planning
More...
- Green Finance Institute launches campaign to help issue Local Climate Bonds
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- ICE report calls for more thought on climate change in infrastructure projects
- Housing
- Mayor of London announces Right to Buy-back fund to increase council home supply
- Welsh Government funds fire safety surveys for buildings over 11 metres
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- Related documents
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: new GPDO amending order, analysis of Court of Appeal decision on the interpretation of permitted development rules, an unsuccessful challenge to one of London’s low traffic neighbourhood orders, analysis of a judgment on the CIL self-build exemption, Green Finance Institute campaign for Local Climate Bonds, Institution of Civil Engineers report on infrastructure projects and climate change, London Right to Buy-back fund to increase supply of council homes, and Welsh Government funds fire safety surveys.
