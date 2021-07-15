menu-search
Planning weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Permitted development
  • Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development etc) (England) (Amendment) (No 2) Order 2021
  • Court of Appeal takes pragmatic approach to measuring height in permitted development case
  • Traffic and streets
  • Challenging low traffic neighbourhood orders; public sector equality duty and adequacy of consultation
  • Community Infrastructure Levy
  • Self-build exemption to Community Infrastructure Levy cannot apply to a retrospective permission
  • Neighbourhood planning
Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: new GPDO amending order, analysis of Court of Appeal decision on the interpretation of permitted development rules, an unsuccessful challenge to one of London’s low traffic neighbourhood orders, analysis of a judgment on the CIL self-build exemption, Green Finance Institute campaign for Local Climate Bonds, Institution of Civil Engineers report on infrastructure projects and climate change, London Right to Buy-back fund to increase supply of council homes, and Welsh Government funds fire safety surveys. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

