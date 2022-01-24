LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Types of claim / Road traffic accidents

Legal News

Occupiers’ Liability Act 1984 interpreted restrictively (Brown v South West Lakes)

Published on: 24 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Occupiers’ Liability Act 1984 interpreted restrictively (Brown v South West Lakes)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Claim against occupiers—OLA 1984, s 1(1)(a)
  • OLA 1984, s 1(3)(c)
  • Claim against highway authority
  • Case details

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: In Brown and others v South West Lakes Trust and others, the Court of Appeal held that a trespasser could not rely on the Occupiers’ Liability Act 1984 (OLA 1984) in circumstances where she had inadvertently entered the occupier’s premises and drowned in a body of water. The Court of Appeal considered the position to be indistinguishable from Tomlinson v Congleton Borough Council in which Lord Hoffmann had barred a claim brought by a trespasser who deliberately performed an activity which was inherently dangerous. The Court of Appeal also interpreted OLA 1984, s 1(3)(b) restrictively by reference to the law of public nuisance. Consequently the claimants’ claims were struck out. The claimants are seeking permission to appeal to the Supreme Court. Written by Rob Weir QC, barrister at Devereux Chambers, London, who is leading counsel for Brown. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
2 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

5 Q&As
View More
2 Precedents
1 Practice notes