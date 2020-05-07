Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 May 2020

Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 May 2020
Published on: 07 May 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 May 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Government launches adverse side effect reporting website
  • EMA fast-tracks marketing authorisations for coronavirus (COVID-19) medicines
  • EMA updates guide on safety reports adding coronavirus (COVID-19) related terms
  • Emergency measures for supply of controlled drugs clarified amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • EMA launches rolling review of trial antiviral medicine amid coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
  • New reagent available worldwide to support testing of coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EU Executive Steering Group update
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, analysis of the Court of Justice’s judgment in Royalty Pharma Collection Trust which restricts the types of patents that can be used as the basis for SPCs, and news that the EMA has issued guidance on the follow-up procedure of pharmacovigilance inspections. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More