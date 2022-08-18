Life Sciences weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes consideration of the arguments put forward against DeepMind, Google’s subsidiary, for misuse of medical data brought in a class action and news of the UK launching dispute proceedings under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) over access to EU scientific research programmes, NICE issuing its first recommendation under the Early Value Assessment pilot project for a mobile phone cardiac rhythm monitoring device in people taking antipsychotic medication and other stories. or to read the full analysis.