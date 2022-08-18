LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Life Sciences weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection and life sciences
  • Google and DeepMind UK claimant lays out arguments in tough class-action environment
  • Research and development
  • UK launches consultations with the EU over access to scientific programmes
  • The HRA and Nuffield Council discuss bioethics in research
  • Medical devices
  • NICE releases first recommendation in Early Value Assessment project for technological devices
  • Consultation on reclassification of products without intended medical purpose opened
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes consideration of the arguments put forward against DeepMind, Google’s subsidiary, for misuse of medical data brought in a class action and news of the UK launching dispute proceedings under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) over access to EU scientific research programmes, NICE issuing its first recommendation under the Early Value Assessment pilot project for a mobile phone cardiac rhythm monitoring device in people taking antipsychotic medication and other stories. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

