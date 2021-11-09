Leasehold enfranchisement–houses—deferment rate (Llangewydd Court v Ralph)

Property analysis: The the Upper Tribunal (Lands Chamber) (UT) did not overturn the deferment rate determined by the Lands Tribunal (as it then was) in the guidance case of Earl Cadogan and Cadogan Estates Ltd v Sportelli (Sportelli) because the evidence presented by the landlord was not sufficiently persuasive on changing the risk-free rate element of the Sportelli deferment rate. However, the UT did not preclude the possibility of changing the rate, if the right evidence was presented. Written by Ellodie Gibbons, barrister at Tanfield Chambers.
