Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Enfranchisement and right to manage / Individual enfranchisement and lease extensions of houses

Legal News

Leasehold enfranchisement—house—valuation—improvements disregard (Alberti v Cadogan Holdings Ltd)

Leasehold enfranchisement—house—valuation—improvements disregard (Alberti v Cadogan Holdings Ltd)
Published on: 20 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Leasehold enfranchisement—house—valuation—improvements disregard (Alberti v Cadogan Holdings Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property analysis: In a decision on a preliminary issue, the Upper Tribunal (UT) has considered the application of the reality principle to the statutory direction in the valuation exercise to disregard improvements carried out by the tenant. Where the planning status of the building, which permitted use as a single house, was a direct consequence of improvement works carried out by the tenant to alter the configuration of the building from five flats to use as a single house, the direction required that the building must be assumed to have had the same planning status on the valuation date as it would inevitably have had if the improvement had not been carried out. If, as was agreed, there was no prospect on the valuation date of planning permission being granted to alter the configuration of the building from flats to a single house, then the improvements disregard required the valuation to be carried out on the assumption that it would have been unlawful as a matter of planning control to use the building as a single house on the valuation date. The decision is likely to have a significant effect on the price payable for the freehold of the house. Written by James Fieldsend, barrister, at Tanfield Chambers, who appeared for the tenant. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More