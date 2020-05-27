Sign-in Help
Charity structure not determinative of right to enfranchise (Hope Community Church (Wymondham) v Phelan)

Published on: 27 May 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Does PW(E)A 1920 require a trust in the strict sense?
  • Was there a ‘trust’ within the terms of the legislation on the facts?
Private Client analysis: The High Court had to consider the meaning of a ‘trust to be used for the purposes of a place of worship’ under section 1(1) of the Places of Worship (Enfranchisement) Act 1920 (PW(E)A 1920). The Hope Community Church was a charity incorporated as a company limited by guarantee, rather than a charitable trust in the strict sense, bringing into question whether they could exercise their right to enfranchise the building they used for worship. Falk J held that a ‘trust’ for the purposes of public worship would always be charitable and would include a charitable company. When considering the purpose of PW(E)A 1920, the judge found that the object was not to discriminate between charitable trustees holding a place of worship on trust (through a trust deed) and an incorporated charity. To exclude the claimant from PW(E)A 1920 would be contrary to the intention of Parliament. Written by Philip Rainey QC, head of Tanfield Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

