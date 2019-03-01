Sign-in Help
LASPO 2012 Part 2—where are we now and where are we going?

Published on: 01 March 2019
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • What are the main findings of the review?
  • What are the successes/concerns about the reforms?
  • What is the likely reaction to the review by PI/clinical negligence practitioners?
  • Are any amendments or further reforms recommended?
  • What is the impact on the litigation funding arena generally likely to be in the short/long term?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Andrew McKie, barrister at Clerksroom, considers the post-implementation review of Part 2 of the of the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

