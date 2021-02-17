Sign-in Help
Is AstraZeneca obliged to supply the EU with sufficient coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines?

Published on: 17 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Introduction
  • Background of the dispute
  • AstraZeneca’s ‘best reasonable efforts’ obligation
  • Problems at AstraZeneca’s Belgian production plant
  • AstraZeneca’s vaccines produced in the UK?
  • Penalties or tools at the EU’s disposal

Article summary

Life Sciences analysis: The EU-AstraZeneca agreement imposes a ‘best reasonable efforts’ obligation on AstraZeneca to manufacture and deliver its coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine doses to the EU. Christophe Ronse and Kirian Claeye of ALTIUS discuss this obligation and whether AstraZeneca is allowed under the agreement to prioritise supply of the UK over the EU with its vaccines produced in the UK. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

