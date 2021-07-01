menu-search
Information Law weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • European Commission adopts adequacy decisions for UK
  • ICO responds to Commission’s approval of the UK’s adequacy decisions
  • Consultation on UK SCCs for international transfers to start in July 2021, ICO official says
  • DCMS publishes guidance for tech companies on improving online safety for children
  • Information Commissioner issues enforcement notice to Emailmovers Ltd
  • Information Commissioner writes about fair mobile phone data extraction
  • EDPB publishes leaflet on One-Stop-Shop data protection mechanism
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that the European Commission has announced that it has adopted two adequacy decisions under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR) and the Data Protection Law Enforcement Directive, Directive (EU) 2016/680 allowing data to continue to flow freely from the European Economic Area (EEA) to the UK and that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has confirmed that UK companies will be able to give feedback on draft UK standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for international transfers in July 2021. It also includes news that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) has published new guidance on how technology companies can improve online protection for children within their services and news of several other recent developments relating to aspects of data protection, ePrivacy and cybersecurity. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

