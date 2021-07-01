Information Law weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that the European Commission has announced that it has adopted two adequacy decisions under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR) and the Data Protection Law Enforcement Directive, Directive (EU) 2016/680 allowing data to continue to flow freely from the European Economic Area (EEA) to the UK and that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has confirmed that UK companies will be able to give feedback on draft UK standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for international transfers in July 2021. It also includes news that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) has published new guidance on how technology companies can improve online protection for children within their services and news of several other recent developments relating to aspects of data protection, ePrivacy and cybersecurity. or to read the full analysis.