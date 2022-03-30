LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Immigration / Key developments / Monthly Highlights

Legal News

Immigration monthly highlights—March 2022

Published on: 30 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Immigration monthly highlights—March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine conflict
  • Home Office opens new Ukraine Family Scheme route
  • 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme launched for Ukrainian refugees
  • Statement of Changes confirms new Ukraine Extension Scheme from 3 May 2022
  • NHS charging exemption for Ukrainians—National Health Service (Charges to Overseas Visitors) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022
  • OISC publishes guidance in relation to the Ukraine visa concessions
  • HMRC releases guidance for Ukrainian refugees bringing personal items to the UK
  • Good Law Project publishes joint opinion on Ukraine and refugee laws
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the March 2022 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office