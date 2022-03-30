- Immigration monthly highlights—March 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine conflict
- Home Office opens new Ukraine Family Scheme route
- 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme launched for Ukrainian refugees
- Statement of Changes confirms new Ukraine Extension Scheme from 3 May 2022
- NHS charging exemption for Ukrainians—National Health Service (Charges to Overseas Visitors) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022
- OISC publishes guidance in relation to the Ukraine visa concessions
- HMRC releases guidance for Ukrainian refugees bringing personal items to the UK
- Good Law Project publishes joint opinion on Ukraine and refugee laws
More...
- Temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU? Q and A
- ILPA and associates write to Home Secretary about Ukrainian seasonal workers
- Migration Observatory publishes briefing on Ukrainian migration to the UK
- Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act and sanctions
- EC issues recommendation to repeal investor citizenship schemes
- Allocation of Housing and Homelessness (Eligibility) (England) and Persons subject to Immigration Control (Housing Authority Accommodation and Homelessness) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfT announces removal of all coronavirus travel restrictions
- Home Office updates COVID-19 guidance for student sponsors, migrants and short-term students
- UK immigration control: how it works
- Immigration after Brexit one year on—changing places?
- Newly published Immigration Rules set out details of new Global Business Mobility, High Potential Individual and Scale-up visa routes
- Overseas ‘priority’ and ‘super priority’ visa services temporarily suspended
- Further roll out of IDV app use for replacement BRPs/BRCs
- The Immigration and Nationality and Immigration Services Commissioner (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Immigration and Nationality (Fees) (Amendment) Order 2022
- Lords committee launches inquiry into life in the UK test
- DCMS publishes response to consultation on digital identities and attributes
- Terms of reference published for Border Force review
- ICIBI launches three new inspections
- House of Commons Committee report published on UK support for Afghanistan
- Home Office launches consultation on Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000
- Home Office and FCDO release guidance on forced marriage
- GLA and LSE publish report on social cost benefit of the NRPF policy for visa holders
- Sponsored work
- MAC publishes skills shortages and migrant workers’ employers research
- Long residence, discretion and human rights
- Human Rights Act 1998–the government’s proposed reforms
- EU Settlement Scheme and EU Law rights
- Last minute Surinder Singh guidance gives more details on late applications
- The Court of Justice of the EU holds the UK unlawfully prescribed Comprehensive Sickness Insurance for over a decade
- Migration Observatory publishes report on pre-settled status challenge
- EUSS data protection impact assessment—post-Brexit transition guidance from Home Office
- Challenging immigration decisions and enforcement
- The effect of death on a human rights appeal
- Breach of candour and deportation
- CTJ issues guidance on the anonymisation of parties to asylum & immigration cases in the Court of Appeal
- First-tier Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber) issues new Presidential Guidance Note
- Tribunal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2022
- HMCTS launches fast track entry for professional users
- SRA publishes guidance on conduct to maintain in disputes
- Costs assessment in the Upper Tribunal
- CA finds no historical injustice in relation to a previous refusal
- Preventing illegal working
- Home Office publishes new draft version of employer right to work check guidance
- Home Office publishes updated codes of practice on preventing illegal working
- Citizenship
- Home Office publishes Independent Person report on the Windrush Compensation Scheme
- SIAC: procedural unfairness in naturalisation application
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the March 2022 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.