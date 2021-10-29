- Immigration monthly highlights—October 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- International arrivals and travel
- UK immigration control: how it works
- Autumn Budget 2021—key Immigration announcements
- New statement of changes in Immigration Rules—CP 542
- Home Office announces ‘insecure’ ID cards will not be accepted
- UK and New Zealand reach trade deal
- Nationality and Borders Bill
- UKHSA publishes pre-entry tuberculosis screening report for 2020
- ICIBI publishes two inspection reports
- Scottish Government shares EAG analysis on support for migrant families
- Immigration exemption under DPA 2018—update
- R (X) v SSHD
- Sponsored work
- MAC publishes report on the ICT route
- Using the International Agreement visa route to sponsor contractual service suppliers
- Government announces additional visas for butchers
- BEIS publishes report on potential impact of AI on UK employment
- Students
- HEPI research finds international students need more careers support in the UK
- ICIBI launches call for evidence on relationship between immigration system and the higher education sector
- Alam v SSHD
- EU Settlement Scheme and citizens’ rights
- Clarification on pending EUSS applications, travel and study
- Home Office announces £3m to support vulnerable applying for EUSS
- IMA announces Pre-Action Protocol Letter detailing concerns issued to Home Office
- House of Lords writes letter to Cabinet Office on touring performer difficulties
- European Council adopts directive to attract highly qualified workers
- EU law provides no defence against travelling without a passport
- Long residence, discretion and human rights
- Home Office publishes details of early ILR concession for private life applicants
- When is a human rights application made? (MY Pakistan v SSHD)
- R (Cardona) v SSHD
- Challenging immigration decisions and enforcement
- Attorney General’s Office publishes judicial review trends and forecasts speech
- HMCTS updates guidance on Administrative Court judicial review
- Majera (formerly SM (Rwanda)) v SSHD
- Upper Tribunal new Judicial Review decision: R (Akber) v SSHD (paragraph 353, Tribunal’s role)
- Citizenship
- Home Office calls for evidence on Windrush Lessons Learned Review
- LexTalk®Immigration: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- New Q&As
Article summary
Welcome to the October 2021 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration.
