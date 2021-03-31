Sign-in Help
Home / Immigration / Key developments / Monthly Highlights

Legal News

Immigration monthly highlights—March 2021

Immigration monthly highlights—March 2021
Published on: 31 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Immigration monthly highlights—March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Updates to the Home Office coronavirus guidance
  • International arrivals and travel
  • Agricultural employers urged to register for free coronavirus testing
  • UK Parliament calls for evidence in coronavirus vaccination certification
  • Constitution Committee recommends access to justice reform
  • Brexit
  • IfG report examines the impact of post-Brexit transition on businesses
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the March 2021 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More