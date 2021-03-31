- Immigration monthly highlights—March 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Updates to the Home Office coronavirus guidance
- International arrivals and travel
- Agricultural employers urged to register for free coronavirus testing
- UK Parliament calls for evidence in coronavirus vaccination certification
- Constitution Committee recommends access to justice reform
- Brexit
- IfG report examines the impact of post-Brexit transition on businesses
- Beyond Brexit—EU agrees to make ETIAS operational
- UK healthcare for EU visitors—post-Brexit transition guidance from DHSC
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefing examines visiting, working, and living in the EU
- UK nationals’ residence rights in EU—post-Brexit transition guidance from the European Commission
- UK immigration control: how it works
- New statement of changes in Immigration Rules—HC 1248
- Beyond Brexit: changes in visa application processes
- Why are BRPs expiring on 31 December 2024?
- Spring Budget 2021—key Immigration announcements
- Immigration and Nationality (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Home Secretary publishes new immigration plan
- Home Office appoints David Neal as new ICIBI
- PAC publishes report heavily criticising the Home Office’s digital borders programme
- Home Office agrees to withdraw fee waivers policy
- Sponsored work
- Home Office updates Sponsor Guidance Appendix D
- MAC launches call for evidence on Intra-Company Transfer immigration route
- Students
- Government invites Turing scheme applications from education institutions
- Family members under Part 8 and Appendix FM
- Home Office concedes that NRPF can be removed without switching to ten year route
- R (Khattak) v Secretary of State for the Home Department (‘eligible to apply’, LTR, ‘partner’)
- Long residence, discretion and human rights
- 18 months is 548 days for long residence settlement applications
- EU law rights and EU Settlement Scheme
- Home Office updates guidance on EU Settlement Scheme
- Challenging immigration decisions and enforcement
- Home Office publishes administrative review guidance for frontier workers
- Government consults on judicial review reforms following Independent Review of Administrative Law
- Joint Committee on Human Rights urges against reform of the Human Rights Act 1998
- DVP v Secretary of State for the Home Department
- SYR (PTA, electronic materials)
- Turani v Secretary of State for the Home Department
- DK and RK (Parliamentary privilege, evidence)
- R (AM) v Secretary of State for the Home Department (legal 'limbo')
- Tribunal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2021
- Preventing illegal working
- More guidance issued on right to work checks in the grace period
- Citizenship applications
- Committee to question Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission
Welcome to the March 2021 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration.
