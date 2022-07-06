LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
France—manifest inapplicability of an arbitration clause (TCM FR v Natural Gas Storage Company (NGSC), Natixis and Bank of Industry and Mine (BIM))

Published on: 06 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • France—manifest inapplicability of an arbitration clause (TCM FR v Natural Gas Storage Company (NGSC), Natixis and Bank of Industry and Mine (BIM))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: the Paris Court of Appeal confirmed the first instance court’s decision finding that, in presence of an arbitration agreement, it will decline its jurisdiction, except if a ‘summary review’ (examen sommaire) reveals that the arbitration agreement is manifestly null or manifestly inapplicable. Written by Marie-Laure Cartier and Alexandre Meyniel, aAvocats au bBarreau de Paris at Cartier Meyniel Schneller. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

