Fair presentation of risk considered under Insurance Act 2015 (Berkshire Assets v AXA)

Law360, London: A judge has rejected a London property developer’s claim against AXA to cover water damage, ruling that the policy was void under the Insurance Act 2015 (IA 2015), because the builder should have disclosed that its director was a former Goldman Sachs executive involved in the 1MDB scandal.
