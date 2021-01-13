Execution of deeds in property transactions—the current climate

Article summary

Property analysis: The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has accelerated changes in practice in relation to the execution of deeds in property transactions. In July 2020, HM Land Registry (HMLR) announced that it would accept for registration certain deeds executed by electronic means. However, the new process is not without its challenges and some practitioners choose to continue to use the ‘Mercury’ procedure. Jacqueline Jones, solicitor at Birketts, considers the developments of the past few months and comments on current practice. or to read the full analysis.