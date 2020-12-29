Sign-in Help
Brexit Bulletin—examining the EU-UK Trade Cooperation Agreement

Published on: 29 December 2020
Updated on: 29 December 2020
On 24 December 2020, the UK government and the European Commission announced a deal in principle on the legal terms of the future UK-EU relationship. A copy of the draft Trade and Cooperation Agreement, agreed at negotiator level (to be ratified) has been published, along with a number of associated joint declarations and agreements, including a separate Nuclear Cooperation Agreement and an Agreement on Security Procedures for Exchanging and Protecting Classified Information. The deal has been agreed in principle at the highest level, but requires ratification in the UK and European Parliaments before becoming fully operational. Following approval in the UK Parliament, the deal is to be applied provisionally pending approval and ratification in the European Parliament in the new year. This bulletin outlines the key announcements, documents and next steps. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

