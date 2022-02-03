EU's draft Data Act aims to 'unlock' industrial data for new services

Article summary

MLex: The European Commission will propose a regulation that will open up data flows from governments to private business to help boost the EU's digital economy, according to a leaked draft seen by MLex. The proposed Data Act, which will be unveiled on 23 February 2022, focuses on ways to ‘unlock’ the EU’s industrial data so that it can be used to develop new services, the European Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, told journalists on 2 February 2022. or to read the full analysis.