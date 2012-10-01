Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / Equity capital markets (Main Market) / IPO

Legal News

ESMA publishes 17th version of its Q&As on prospectuses

ESMA publishes 17th version of its Q&As on prospectuses
Published on: 01 October 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • ESMA publishes 17th version of its Q&As on prospectuses

Article summary

The latest edition of the Q&As regarding prospectuses has been published today by the European Securities and Markets Authority, providing guidance on the application of proportionate disclosure regimes to summaries that are contained in prospectuses or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More